With the AFC Under-23 Championship less than three weeks away, the Vietnam U23 team has lined up a match against their counterparts from Bahrain as their final tune up.

The match in Bangkok has been penned in for 3 January 2020 – just days before the tournament proper which is slated for 8-26 January 2020 in Thailand.

The Vietnam U23 team is currently in South Korea for camp and where they will play two friendlies with Yeungnam University and Busan Transportation Cooperation FC.

For the AFC U23 meet, Vietnam are in Group D against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jordan and North Korea.

Bahrain are in Group A against hosts Thailand, Iraq and Australia.