The Vietnam Women’s Futsal team is currently in Japan for training and friendly matches at the Narita Stadium.

The team is being prepared for the second edition of the ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship, which will be held from 24 February to 2 March 2026 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.The squad under head coach Nguyen Dinh Hoang will have two friendly matches against Bardral Urayasu FC.For the ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship 2026, the Vietnam Women’s Futsal team is in Group B against Myanmar, the Philippines, and Australia.Group A consists of the host nation Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia. #AFF#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...