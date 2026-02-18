ANT1+ will become the home of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship in Greece from 2026, after securing rights to the series across all classes.

Under the agreement, ANT1+ will provide live and on-demand coverage of the WorldSBK season, including WorldSSP, WorldSPB and WorldWCR. In addition, ANT1 TV will air highlights from each Round, ensuring broad visibility of the Championship across the Greek market.

The season-opening Australian Round at Phillip Island, from 20th to 22nd February, will be available for free on ANT1+, giving motorcycling fans across Greece the opportunity to follow the start of the campaign live.

The introduction of the new WorldSPB (Sportbike) class, from Round 2 in Portimão, also adds a strong national storyline for Greek audiences, with Ioannis Peristeras returning to the global stage aboard an Aprilia RS 660 Factory.

Marco Struecker, General Manager of Antenna Digital & ANT1+

“Our partnership with WorldSBK marks another significant milestone in our strategy to build the most comprehensive and exclusive motorsport ecosystem in Greece. At ANT1+, we continuously invest in premium international rights, building a multi-layered portfolio that spans the full spectrum of racing action and provides exclusive access to the world’s leading championships.”

Angelos Tompros, Sports Content Manager of ANT1

“We are delighted to welcome the WorldSBK Championship to ANT1+ from 2026. With Formula 1, the NASCAR Cup Series, Supercars, and now WorldSBK on the platform, ANT1+ delivers one of the strongest motorsport lineups in Greece.”

Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive Director:

“We are pleased to partner with ANT1+ and ANT1 TV to bring the WorldSBK Championship to fans in Greece from 2026. This agreement ensures comprehensive live coverage across all classes, while also offering free-to-air access to key content. It is important for us to combine premium digital distribution with broad visibility, making WorldSBK accessible to both dedicated followers and new audiences.”

