The MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship will be broadcast in Portugal on DAZN in 2026 following a new agreement that sees the global sports entertainment platform secure the Portuguese rights for the upcoming season.



Under the agreement, DAZN will show all 12 rounds of the 2026 WorldSBK campaign, including the two Portuguese events at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão and the Circuito do Estoril.



The agreement further strengthens WorldSBK’s broadcast presence in Portugal ahead of the 2026 season, which will carry particular significance for local fans with Miguel Oliveira set to make his debut with BMW.



The Portuguese rider begins his first WorldSBK campaign at the season-opening round at Phillip Island in Australia from 20th to 22nd February, marking a new chapter in his career.



In addition to the WorldSBK class, DAZN will also broadcast WorldSSP, the new WorldSPB category and the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship, WorldWCR, offering comprehensive coverage from across the paddock throughout the season.

Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive Director:

“Portugal has a strong connection to motorcycle racing, and 2026 will be an important season with Miguel Oliveira joining the Championship and two rounds taking place in Portugal. We are pleased to work with DAZN to bring WorldSBK to fans across the country and to ensure consistent coverage of the Championship throughout the year.”

