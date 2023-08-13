The Vietnam women’s national team started training for the Asian Games 2023 this week with several new faces called up by head coach Mai Duc Chung.

Among the newcomers to the squad that had just competed at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, are Nguyen Thi Hoa and Nguyen Thi Lan Anh from Hanoi as well as Nguyen Thi Thuy Linh from Ha Nam.

“The atmosphere in the team is very good even though we have many young players,” said midfielder Chuong Thi Kieu.

The Asian Games 2023 will be held in Hangzhou, China on 23 September to 8 October 2023.

For the Women’s Football competition, Vietnam have been drawn in Group D against Japan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

