Al-Ikhsan Sports, the Malaysian premier sports retailer in Malaysia, has recently embarked on a comprehensive research initiative to identify innovative technology providers as part of their commitment to delivering exceptional shopping experiences to their customers.

After careful evaluation, Al-Ikhsan Sports is proud to announce its strategic partnership with ComeBy, a prominent retail analytics platform, to revolutionise the customer’s experience and enhance store performances across the nation.

With a strong focus on staying at the forefront of technological advancements in retail, Al-Ikhsan Sports aims to tailor its products and services to meet customer-specific advance needs. This collaboration will enable Al-Ikhsan Sports to tap into a wealth of data, improving the way they understand their customers, optimise their stores, and drive revenue growth.

“At Al-Ikhsan Sports, we are always looking at ways to improve the overall customer journey within our stores,” said Mr. Vach Pillutla, Chief Executive Officer of Al-Ikhsan Sports.

“Through our partnership with ComeBy, we can really leverage on technology to understand the key metrics of Traffic, capture and conversion at the stores and can improve individual store performance by putting in place initiatives to drive traffic, enhance front end look and feel to bring in higher footfalls or ensure stronger visual merchandising or even bring in the most appropriate merchandise for the catchment. The combination of our industry-leading expertise with cutting-edge solutions from Comeby which surely allow us to deliver a future-ready retail experience.”

As part of their proactive approach to data-driven decision-making, Al-Ikhsan Sports will leverage a robust platform to track their return on investment in real time, ensuring efficient resource allocation.

The platform will also empower Al-Ikhsan Sports stores to measure staff performance, including visitor-to-customer conversion rates as well as average transaction values to upsell and obtain cross-selling capabilities.

Armed with valuable insights on shopper browsing, best-selling products, and emerging trends, Al-Ikhsan Sports will be able to make informed decisions to eliminate blind spots and sustain its competitive edge.

This collaborative effort highlights Al-Ikhsan Sports and ComeBy’s shared vision to shape in-store retail’s future by integrating advanced technology with exceptional service, setting new industry standards.

Al-Ikhsan Sports is set to roll out the solution across 51 outlets across Malaysia, with further expansion planned soon.

