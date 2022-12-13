The world’s best athletes will hit the Wanda Diamond League circuit once again in 2023, battling it out across 15 meetings and 32 disciplines for the prestigious Diamond Trophy.

After the release of the 2023 calendar last week, fans can now find out which events will be staged at which meetings next season with the publication of the 2023 Diamond Disciplines.

Athletes will compete for points at 14 series meetings between May and September, with the most successful qualifying for the Wanda Diamond League Final in Eugene.

Each discipline will be staged at least four and up to eight times on the Road to the Final, giving athletes from across the globe enough opportunities to earn points.

The 14 series meetings will each take place in a two-hour TV world programme and will all stage at least 14 Diamond Disciplines.

At the end of the regular season, the athletes with the most points in each discipline will qualify for the final, which is being held on US soil for the first time in Diamond League history in 2023.

The season finale at Eugene’s Prefontaine Classic will be the only meeting to stage every single Diamond Discipline, with all 32 Wanda Diamond League champions to be crowned over the course of two days.

The full breakdown of which disciplines will take place at which meetings can be viewed here.

The season calendar and the allocation of disciplines remain subject to change according to the global health situation in 2023.

A list of disciplines for each meeting will also be available under the ‘programme and results’ page on each individual meeting website.

As well as the Diamond Disciplines, each meeting will also be able to add non-point-scoring events to their programme. These additional disciplines will be published by the individual meetings in due course.

