Faisal Halim, a small-town boy who grew up with big dreams, now has the chance to lift the region’s most coveted club football prize – the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ – and complete a fairy-tale comeback story.The 28-year-old winger will lead Selangor FC into the two-legged final against defending champions Buriram United FC of Thailand, with the Red Giants hosting the first leg at MBPJ Stadium on Wednesday night.Faisal’s journey has been well documented and filled with adversity. Just over two years ago, he was the victim of an acid attack that nearly forced him to quit football after suffering fourth-degree burns to his neck, shoulder, chest and arms.Winning the Shopee Cup™ would be a fitting reward for his determination and perseverance, while also guiding a proud club keen to relive their glory days. Selangor have not won a major trophy since lifting the Malaysia Cup in 2015.“There is nothing left to hold back. We must give our best for the club and for ourselves. I believe it is not impossible for Selangor to succeed. We have nothing to lose. We just need to enjoy the atmosphere, give our best and hopefully we can win the trophy.“If Selangor manage to win the Shopee Cup™, it will create a new chapter in history for both myself and the club,” said Faisal, who has scored four goals in the competition.Born in a small village in the northern Malaysian state of Penang, Faisal was introduced to football by his father at the age of four and spent his childhood playing alongside his three older brothers. He later grew up idolising Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Portuguese star inspiring both his trademark “Siu” celebration and his choice to wear the No. 7 jersey.Faisal’s raw talent earned him a trip to England at the age of 16 where he was amongst the winners of a reality TV football talent show. He trained at the Manchester United Academy and watched matches at Old Trafford, the famed Theatre of Dreams, an experience that fuelled his own ambitions.“At that moment, I realised this was the career I wanted,” reflected Faisal, who also met players such as Ashley Young, Danny Welbeck and Marouane Fellaini. “We saw high-quality training, met Manchester United players and watched matches. My passion to become a footballer grew even stronger and from there, I became more determined to pursue my dream.“I became focused and disciplined, and I told myself this was my path. I would do everything possible to become a professional football player.”At 17, Faisal was drafted into his home-state Penang side in the Malaysian league before later enjoying spells with Terengganu and Pahang, where he was part of the team that won the FA Cup in 2018.He joined Selangor at the end of 2022 with the ambition of helping the club – a record 33-time Malaysia Cup winners – return to the summit of Malaysian football.“I knew the expectations at Selangor were very high because they are a big club. With a big club comes big pressure. There is a lot of pressure here but that pressure is what helps a player improve and succeed,” said Faisal.A formidable Buriram United now stand in Selangor’s way of ASEAN club supremacy, but the impressive dismantling of Nam Ðinh FC – Selangor won 2-1 at home and 2-0 away in the semi-finals – has reinforced Faisal’s belief that nothing is impossible.Selangor are also unbeaten in the competition with four wins and three draws, including a morale-boosting 1- 1 draw with Buriram United in Thailand during their meeting in the group phase last August.“Honestly, I did not expect this achievement (being unbeaten). That is something very positive for the team,” he said. “As players, all of us want to win for the team. Most importantly, the Shopee Cup™ is an international competition, a higher level than domestic football.“It is not easy to reach the final, and even getting this far is already a great achievement. We know we will face a giant team, a very strong opponent. For me, this is the final challenge of the season.”He hailed the influence of head coach Kim Pan-gon, who joined Selangor in January and has overseen an impressive run of just one defeat in 21 matches across all competitions. Faisal believes in-form Brazilian striker Chrigor Moraes, who scored all of Selangor’s goals in the semi-finals, will also play a key role in the final.“Coach Kim always emphasises never giving up because a football match lasts 90 minutes. He stresses that unity is the most important thing. If we work together as one team, we will achieve results,” said Faisal.“Chrigor is a striker with extraordinary quality, one of the best foreign players Selangor have ever had. He is young, fast and has excellent finishing ability. He can score from almost anywhere. Whenever I pass the ball to him, I already feel like the chance will become a goal.”The scars from the attack in 2024 will remain with Faisal, but the Malaysian international is driven by something greater – to be the best version of himself. “Even if my face is different, my heart and passion are still the same,” he said.“I accept what happened before. I’m eager to work hard in every game and every training session to become the best. I always want to give my best for the team and for myself.”

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