In 2022, the Wanda Diamond League will once again pit the world’s best athletes against each other across 14 meetings and 32 disciplines.

Following the release of the calendar last month, fans can now find out which disciplines will take place at which meetings with the announcement of a detailed season schedule on Tuesday.

Athletes will have up to seven opportunities to compete for Diamond League points in their chosen diamond discipline in the course of the season, as they bid for a place in the Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich.