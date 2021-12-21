In 2022, the Wanda Diamond League will once again pit the world’s best athletes against each other across 14 meetings and 32 disciplines.
Following the release of the calendar last month, fans can now find out which disciplines will take place at which meetings with the announcement of a detailed season schedule on Tuesday.
Athletes will have up to seven opportunities to compete for Diamond League points in their chosen diamond discipline in the course of the season, as they bid for a place in the Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich.
Each of the 13 series meeting will take place in a two-hour TV world programme and will stage at least 13 diamond disciplines.
At the end of the 13 series meetings, the athletes with the most points in each diamond discipline will qualify for a place in the final in Zurich on 7th-8th September.
As in 2021, Zurich will be the only meeting to stage every single diamond discipline, with all 32 Wanda Diamond League champions to be crowned over the course of a two-day season finale.
The season calendar and the allocation of disciplines remain subject to change according to the global health situation in 2022.
A list of disciplines for each meeting will also be available under the ‘programme and results’ page on each individual meeting website.
As well as the diamond disciplines, each meeting will also be able to add non-point-scoring events to their programme. These additional disciplines will be published at a later date. – WORLD ATHLETICS