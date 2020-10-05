Western Sydney Wanderers FC have announced the signing of goalkeeper Sarah Willacy for the Westfield W-League 2020/21 season.

Willacy joins the Red & Black with a wealth of experience, having spent the last six seasons at Adelaide United where she has made close to 40 appearances.

Last season, the shot-stopper played in every match for her side and was named in the Westfield Matildas 21-player squad for their international friendly against Chile.

For more, please click on to https://www.w-league.com.au/news/wanderers-secure-willacy

Like this: Like Loading...