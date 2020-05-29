The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) today published a set of health and operational recommendations for the safe return of baseball and softball activity. The precautionary measures and recommendations — named “Safe Return to Baseball/Softball — COVID-19 Prevention Guidelines” — have been developed by the WBSC Medical Commission in accordance with the World Health Organization’s risk assessment tool and “Considerations for sports federations/sports event organizers when planning mass gatherings in the context of COVID-19”.

“Large sporting events such as WBSC World Cups as well as continental and national championships in baseball and softball have traditionally attracted many fans to the stadium, and therefore we have a responsibility to safeguard the well-being of everybody involved the best we can and not promote the spread of COVID-19,” said WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari.

“These new guidelines and considerations that the WBSC has published serve to reduce exposure to COVID-19, as the return of activity in our sport is planned or set to slowly begin around the world.”

Recommendations, specific to baseball and softball games, to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 infections include: