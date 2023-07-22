Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) head coach Esteban Solari feels that they ‘are deserving champions’ after his chargers disposed of Kuala Lumpur 2-0 in the final of the Malaysia FA Cup 2023 at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium last night.

“The final was tough and our opponents were very competitive. But I think we managed the game quite well and created a lot of chances even though we were tied at the end of the first half,” said Solari.

“We succeeded to score two goals after the break. I think JDT are deserving champions and I am happy with this success.”

Shio Hong Wan fired in a 30metre rocket in the 65th minute as Leandro Velazquez then finished off a move in the 74th minute to give JDT the crown.

With the win at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, JDT defended the FA Cup they won last year for their third title since the inception of the championship in 1990.

