Malaysian head coach Tan Cheng Hoe has named a balanced squad ahead of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 next month.

“If we look at it as a whole, I believe that we have several senior players like Aidil Zafuan (Abdul Radzak), Khairul Fahmi (Che Mat) and also Baddrol (Bakhtiar) who can guide the younger players who are fast making a name for themselves,” said Cheng Hoe.

“I am optimistic that we can put up a good campaign in the AFF Suzuki Cup.”

With a handful of other players injured, Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta’zim have seven players called up to the national side and they are Guilherme de Paula, Shahrul Saad, Syafiq Ahmad, Mohamadou Sumareh, Safawi Rasid, Aidil Zafuan Radzak and Akhyar Rashid.

The list of 28 players will be trimmed to 24 prior to the team’s departure to Singapore on 3 December 2021.

MALAYSIA TRAINING SQUAD

No. NAME AGE TEAM 1. MOHAMAD AIDIL ZAFUAN ABD RADZAK 34 JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC 2. SHAHRUL MOHD SAAD 28 JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC 3. MUHAMMAD SAFAWI RASID 24 JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC 4. MUHAMMAD AKHYAR ABDUL RASHID 22 JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC 5. MOHAMADOU SUMAREH 27 JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC 6. MUHAMMAD SYAFIQ AHMAD 26 JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC 7. GUILHERME DE PAULA LUCRECIO 35 JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC 8. MOHD RIZAL MOHD GHAZALI 29 KEDAH DARUL AMAN FC 9. MUHAMMAD ARIFF FARHAN MD ISA 25 KEDAH DARUL AMAN FC 10. BADDROL BAKHTIAR 33 KEDAH DARUL AMAN FC 11. MOHAMMAD FAYADH MOHD ZULKIFLI AMIN 23 KEDAH DARUL AMAN FC 12. MOHD KHAIRULAZHAN MOHD KHALID 32 SELANGOR FC 13. MUHAMMAD SYAHMI SAFARI 23 SELANGOR FC 14. MUHAMMAD MUKHAIRI AJMAL MAHADI 20 SELANGOR FC 15. MUHAMMAD SHAHREL FIKRI MD FAUZI 27 SELANGOR FC 16. MUHAMMAD AKRAM MAHINAN 28 KUALA LUMPUR CITY FC 17. KENNY PALLRAJ A/L DAVARAGI 28 KUALA LUMPUR CITY FC 18. MOHAMAD ARIF FADZILAH ABU BAKAR 25 TERENGGANU FC 19. MOHAMAD FAISAL ABDUL HALIM 23 TERENGGANU FC 20. DARREN LOK 31 PETALING JAYA CITY FC 21. KOGILESWARAN RAJ A/L MOHANA RAJ 23 PETALING JAYA CITY FC 22. KHAIRUL FAHMI CHE MAT 32 MELAKA UNITED FC 23. QUENTIN CHENG JIUN-HO 22 PENANG FC 24. MUHAMMAD AZRI AB GHANI 22 PERAK FC 25. JUNIOR ELDSTAL 30 CHONBURI FC 26. DOMINIC TAN 24 POLICE TERO FC 27. LUQMAN HAKIM SHAMSUDIN 19 KV KORTRIJK 28. DION-JOHAN COOLS 25 FC MIDTJYLLAND

MALAYSIA’S MATCHES for AFF SUZUKI CUP 2020

Group B (All matches at the Bishan Stadium unless indicated otherwise)

6 December 2021: Cambodia vs Malaysia

9 December 2021: Malaysia vs Laos

12 December 2021: Vietnam vs Malaysia

19 December 2021: Malaysia vs Indonesia (at the National Stadium)

