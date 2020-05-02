Former striker and head coach Kiatisuk Senamuang said Thailand need to be the Kings of ASEAN first before they can talk about taking on the world.

Kiatisuk who holds the record as the only player and coach to have won the AFF Suzuki Cup, said that Thailand must have a comprehensive control from the age group all the way to the national team before they can speak about being among the best in the world.

“For me, the question is what Thai football going to do about the FIFA World Cup? First of all, we have to be Kings of ASEAN as we once were,” said Kiatisuk.

“Vietnam is not the only competitor. Every other country in ASEAN have improved. It is important that we win all there is to win at the ASEAN level. Then can we talk about the FIFA World Cup.

“We have to win from the youth teams, the women’s team and all the way to the senior national team. Then can we look at conquering Asia and then the world.

“If at the ASEAN level, we are still winning some games and losing others, then it will not be easy to talk about going to the next level.”

Kiatisuk, who is fondly known as Zico added that winning at every level would not only give players confidence but also give the faith to the fans and that is very important.

Thailand seemed to have lost focus in these last few years where they are no longer the kingpins of ASEAN with heir only domination being in Futsal.

They failed at the AFF Under-16 and also the AFF Under-19 last year while they have lost the mantle as having the best women’s team in the region to Vietnam.

Thailand also failed to make the SEA Games final in 2019.