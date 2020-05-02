Long-serving defender Andres Tunez has decided to part ways with former Thai League One champions Buriram United.

The Venezuelan centreback has been with the northeastern side for the past seven years.

“All things must come to an end, no matter how good or bad,” said a Buriram United statement.

“It’s time for the professional relationship between Buriram United and this gentle giant (Tunez) to come to an end.”

Since signing with Buriram in 2014, Tunez has won a total of 12 trophies.

Earlier, Buriram had terminated the services of South Korean midfielder Jung Jae-Yong.