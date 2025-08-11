Persija Jakarta head coach Mauricio Souza was more than pleased with his squad’s winning debut that saw them shut down Persita Tangerang 4-0 in their opening game of the 2025/26 BRI Super League.

At the Jakarta International Stadium, Rizky Ridho nailed the opener in the 30th minute, followed by a brace from Allano Lima (69th and 90th+1 minute) and then another from Maxwell Souza (72nd).

“We played a great game. I think we were in complete control from the start,” Souza said.

“I told the players that they have excellent technical skills. But they need to fight until the end. And without a doubt, the performance was exceptional.”

Persija’s next game will be away to Persis Solo on 16 August 2025.

