Joel Cornelli, the head coach of the Malaysian women’s national team, has announced a training squad of 25 players in preparation for next month’s AFF Women’s Cup 2026.

Malaysia will host the second edition of the tournament from 10 to 22 July 2026 at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

From the list of 25 players, Cornelli has retained 19 players from the 23 who took part in the Jordan camp earlier in June.

Only 23 players will be selected to represent Malaysia at the AFF Women’s Cup 2026, where they have been placed in Group A against Laos and Singapore, while Group B will see Indonesia, Cambodia and Timor-Leste battling it out.

#AFF

Graphic Courtesy #FAM

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