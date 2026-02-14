JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – FEBRUARY 13: The cars of Race winner Pascal Wehrlein of Germany and Porsche Formula E Team, Second placed Edoardo Mortara of Switzerland and Mahindra Racing and Third placed Mitch Evans of New Zealand and Jaguar TCS Racing in parc ferme during the Jeddah E-Prix, Round 4 of the 2026 FIA Formula E World Championship at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on February 13, 2026 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images)

Porsche Formula E Team’s Pascal Wehrlein won the 2026 Jeddah E-Prix Round 4, his 100th E-Prix, skillfully using his PIT BOOST and ATTACK MODE to strategic advantage.

The podium was completed by Edoardo Mortara (Mahindra Racing) in second, who recovered from a poor start, and Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) in third.

Victory and Fastest Lap propelled Wehrlein to the top of the Drivers’ Standings with 64 points, while the Porsche Formula E Team, lead the FIA Teams’ World Championship and FIA Manufacturers’ World Championship standings.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will continue tomorrow with Round 5 in Jeddah on 14 February 2026 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Wehrlein started the race in third and went later than those around him with his 50kW, all-wheel drive ATTACK MODE coming after his PIT BOOST stop.

The overlap allowed the Season 10 (2023/24) ABB FIA Formula E World Champion to pull eight seconds away from those behind heading into the closing stages of the race.

From there, he was able to manage the gap to Mortara – the Mahindra Racing driver recovering from a wheelspinning start which saw him slip from Pole Position to fifth by the end of lap one.

Mortara made his way up the order with a late ATTACK MODE through the field to second spot – though he and the team felt the win had been secured, barring that poor getaway.

Those who activated ATTACK MODE late seemed the best place as the race reached its climax. Evans was next to prove as much as he sliced his way through the top 10 to an eventual third at the chequered flag.

Nico Müller (Porsche Formula E Team) rounded fourth ahead of António Félix da Costa (Jaguar TCS Racing) and Nick Cassidy (Citroën Racing) – another of the late chargers – who rounded out the top six having qualified only 13th.

Wehrlein’s win and fastest lap yielded a 26-point haul and propelled the Porsche Formula E Team driver to the top of the Drivers’ standings – 64 points to Cassidy’s 48.

Porsche Formula E Team heads the FIA Teams’ World Championship with 109 points to Mahindra Racing’s 59 points. The Stuttgart marque sits top of the Manufacturers’ standings on 125 points to Jaguar TC Racing’s 81.

We’re back tomorrow evening for Round 5 of the 2025/26 season under the lights in Jeddah.

Pascal Wehrlein, No. 94, Porsche Formula E Team, said:

“It was a super, nicely executed race – I waited a bit with the PIT BOOST but also with the ATTACK MODE, and I think that was the right strategy. We went into the ATTACK MODE and after the PIT BOOST I just tried to extend the lead so that no-one was in my slipstream anymore. We managed to do that and in the end I could manage the pace. It was a very enjoyable race and I also had good fights – some pretty tough ones, especially at the start – but we got through it. Being at the top of the Championship is not too relevant right now. Obviously, I wanted that win really badly – it’s been a while – and it’s great to bounce back like that.”

Edoardo Mortara, No. 48, Mahindra Racing, said:

“The incident at the start must have been nice for the cameras! I lost five places and I’ll have to see in the data what happened there, it wasn’t a nice moment with so many other cars around me banging doors. It got better after! The team has done a tremendous job, especially on the starts, since the beginning of the year. Today’s start wasn’t ideal, but it’s not the end of the world and we still finished P2.”

Mitch Evans, No. 9, Jaguar TCS Racing:

“I’m massively happy. PIT BOOST last year wasn’t really my thing, so I’ve put a massive focus into trying to make things better this year. It was all about strategy today and the pace was extremely fast from quite early on so car balance was critical. I had good energy management throughout that first phase of the race which allowed me to attack quite hard after the pit stop and pull off some good moves. Racing against drivers like Jake [Dennis], you can put some faith in him but it was tight – he was closer than I thought! It was really well-executed, with great comms in the race and a bit of management towards the end with some temperatures, but overall I’m very happy to get a Third after my win last time out. We’re in good shape for tomorrow and we’ll try to build from here.”

GLOBAL STARS DESCEND ON 2026 JEDDAH E-PRIX

Algerian raï singer, musician and songwriter Cheb Khaled brought star power to the event, cheering on the teams from the exclusive Formula E VIP hospitality area, the EMOTION Club, Khaled also got a thrilling taste of the 2026 Jeddah Corniche Circuit as FIA Safety Car driver Bruno Correia took him on an electrifying lap in the official FIA Formula E Safety Car.

Other notable local names include: Mohammed Abdulrahman, Yasmeen Dakheel, Kahli, Rawan Mohamad, Maram Beeko and Shorouq Ayman.

Sustainability translates into Culturally Rooted, Human-Centred Inclusion

Through the Better Futures Fund, Formula E renewed its partnership with the First Autism Centre for the Jeddah E-Prix. First Autism Centre is a leading local organisation dedicated to empowering individuals with autism spectrum disorder to reach their full potential and lead fulfilling lives. During race week, the collaboration has been activated through a paddock coffee and traditional craft gifting experience, celebrating Saudi culture while creating inclusive, human-centred moments that reinforce Formula E’s commitment to accessibility and community impact.

As part of the FIA Girls on Track activity for the 2026 Jeddah E-Prix, 120 young women attended taking part in workshops, gaming, career talks and a Pit Lane Walk, promoting empowerment and education in motorsport and engineering, with four participants taking part in the podium ceremony, placing young women visibly at the heart of the sport.

Driving Force presented by PIF E360: Ahead of the Jeddah E-Prix, Driving Force presented by PIF E360 delivered live school workshops in Jeddah, using electric racing as a powerful real-world platform to bring STEM and sustainability education to life. Designed to spark curiosity and confidence, the workshops equipped students with problem-solving skills and future-facing knowledge, while showcasing how innovation, clean technology and sport could open pathways into careers in mobility, engineering and sustainability.

OTHER CHAMPIONSHIP NEWS THIS WEEK

Formula E and Fortescue Zero extend PIT BOOST partnership into Season 12. Fortescue Zero continues as the official PIT BOOST Partner for the 2025/26 Season, bringing an ultra-fast energy boost, enhanced race strategy, and added spectacle to the all-electric racing series.

Formula E has confirmed that Japan will host its first-ever night race at the 2026 Tokyo E-Prix. Formula E, Tokyo Metropolitan Government, and the FIA announced an exciting update to its Season 12 calendar: the 2026 Tokyo E-Prix will return as a spectacular night race, with both races of the double-header starting at 20:00 local time, making it the first time the all-electric series has raced after dark on the streets of Japan.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will continue with Round 5 in Jeddah tomorrow, 14 February 2026, at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

