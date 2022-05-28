Western United claimed their first A-League Men championship in just their third season, stunning Melbourne City 2-0 in the Grand Final to complete head coach John Aloisi’s redemption arc.

Western took the advantage via City defender Nuno Reis’ own goal in the second minute, the fastest goal in an Isuzu UTE A-League decider, with Aleksandar Prijovic doubling their lead in the 30th in front of 22,495 fans at AAMI Park on Saturday night.

The title, which Western won from third place, marks Aloisi’s first silverware as a coach and stopped City from becoming the first team to complete back-to-back Premiership-Championship doubles.

For more, please click on https://keepup.com.au/news/western-utd-stun-city-for-first-alm-title

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

Picture Courtesy #ALeague

