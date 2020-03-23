Former national goalkeeper Mohd Sayuti Abdul Samat is the new president of the Perak Hockey Association when incumbent Dato Abdul Rahim Ariff withdrew after being challenged for the post at the association’s recent annual general meeting (AGM).
Rahim, however, won uncontested the post of deputy president (men) with V. Ratna pulling off an upset by defeating incumbent Juriah Fenner in the contest for the women’s deputy president.
The six vice-presidents elected were A. Damodaran, V. Shanmugam, Ismail Ibrahim, Prof Madya Dr. Norkhalid Salimin, Norhidatul Erma Kamarudin and Khairul Najla Hasnor.
The new secretary is former Olympics and World Cup umpire Amarjit Singh Jessy while Saiful Adzuan Ismail was appointed his assistant. Amarjit replaced long-serving M. Selva.
Sub-Committees
Finance: Mohd Sayuti
Coaching: Ismail Ibrahim
Technical & Competition: Norhidatul Erma Kamarudin
Selection: V. Shanmugam
Disciplinary: A. Damodaran
Indoor / Hockey 5: Prof Madya Dr. Norkhalid
Umpiring: K. Kanaisan
Men’s Development: G. Sasidharan
Women’s Development: V. Ratna