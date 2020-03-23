Former national goalkeeper Mohd Sayuti Abdul Samat is the new president of the Perak Hockey Association when incumbent Dato Abdul Rahim Ariff withdrew after being challenged for the post at the association’s recent annual general meeting (AGM).

Rahim, however, won uncontested the post of deputy president (men) with V. Ratna pulling off an upset by defeating incumbent Juriah Fenner in the contest for the women’s deputy president.

The six vice-presidents elected were A. Damodaran, V. Shanmugam, Ismail Ibrahim, Prof Madya Dr. Norkhalid Salimin, Norhidatul Erma Kamarudin and Khairul Najla Hasnor.

The new secretary is former Olympics and World Cup umpire Amarjit Singh Jessy while Saiful Adzuan Ismail was appointed his assistant. Amarjit replaced long-serving M. Selva.

Sub-Committees

Finance: Mohd Sayuti

Coaching: Ismail Ibrahim

Technical & Competition: Norhidatul Erma Kamarudin

Selection: V. Shanmugam

Disciplinary: A. Damodaran

Indoor / Hockey 5: Prof Madya Dr. Norkhalid

Umpiring: K. Kanaisan

Men’s Development: G. Sasidharan

Women’s Development: V. Ratna