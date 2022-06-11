| Following yesterday’s celebration of World Ocean Day, the World Match Racing Tour today announced a new collaboration with Sailors for The Sea Powered by Oceana, the world’s leading ocean conservation organisation that engages, educates, and activates the sailing and boating community towards restoring ocean health around the globe.
As the longest running global professional series in sailing, and officially sanctioned ‘Special Event’ by the sport’s governing body World Sailing since 2006, the World Match Racing Tour has been continuously committed to supporting worldwide sustainability initiatives focused on reducing the use of single use plastics and ensuring the protection and health of our oceans. The Tour is also one of the first signatories of World Sailing’s 2030 Sustainability Charter.