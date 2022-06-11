The new collaboration will involve WMRT and the Sailors for the Sea organisation promoting the highly successful ‘Clean Regattas’ program across all WMRT event partners with the aim of events gaining official certification under the Clean Regattas program. Launched in 2006, the Clean Regattas program by Sailors for the Sea is the world’s only sustainability certification for water-based events; more than 3,000 events and 795,000 sailors have participated in the program in over 50 countries. The free self-assessment program awards levels of certification based on the sustainable activities achieved at events with Platinum status being the highest level to achieve. “We have a very unique model on the World Match Racing Tour’ added WMRT Executive Director James Pleasance. ‘As the racing yachts and equipment are supplied by each of our event partners, we do not ship a single container to any event around the world, which significantly reduces our carbon footprint and the use of unnecessary fuels and emissions. Each of our event partners then activate their own local programs to ensure they keep their events are sustainable as possible including reducing waste and use of single plastics. The added advantage of match racing close to shore is that teams and events also do not need to cover fast or long distances in support boats.”