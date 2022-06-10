An Australian representative team will travel to the Philippines for the 2022 AFF Women’s Championship to run from 4 – 17 July 2022.

It will be Australia’s sixth appearance at the biennial competition to see who will be crowned champions of the ASEAN region. Following the official draw on 28 May, Australia will face hosts Philippines, and other group members, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand in Group A.

Australia’s group action will commence on 4 July with matches scheduled every two days until the final group fixture on 12 July. The top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout phase and a chance at the AFF Women’s Championship.

For more, please click https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/australia-names-preliminary-squad-2022-aff-womens-championships

