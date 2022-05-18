The WIM Series title was last awarded in 2019 to Pauline Courtois from France, the current world no.1 on the World Sailing women’s match race rankings. After a break in 2020 and 2021 due to the global pandemic, the series has been re-launched as the Women’s World Match Racing Tour and will be managed by the WMRT organisation in London, UK. “We are delighted to support the launch of the Women’s World Match Racing Tour” commented WIMRA Executive Director Liz Baylis. “The Tour is a fantastic opportunity for women sailors and will continue build on the success of the WIM Series. We look forward to working closely with the team at WMRT to help expand the Tour for the future.” Commenting on the announcement, WMRT Executive Director James Pleasance added; “We are excited to launch the Women’s World Match Racing Tour today after many months of planning. Historically, opportunities have been limited for women in professional sailing and match racing – this new tour will provide a valuable platform and pathway for women to compete in their own championship series.”