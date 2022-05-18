|Two-time Women’s Match Racing World Champion Anna Östling from Sweden;
“It is such an inspiration for young women sailors to see the best teams in the world competing on a world stage, so it is great to have a platform like the Women’s World Match Racing Tour to create a strong pathway and opportunities for professional women in our sport.”
The 2022 Women’s WMRT features four stages starting at the Normandie Match Cup 2-6 June with the final event hosted by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron in November, also host of the 2022 Women’s Match Racing World Championship.
Stage 1 – Normandie Match Cup, 2-6 June, Le Havre, France (Beneteau First Class 7.5m)
Stage 2 – Women’s Match Race, 23-25 September, Royal Danish Yacht Club, Skovshoved, Denmark (DS37)
Stage 3 – EUROSAF Women’s European Championship, 12-15 October, Corfu Sailing Club, Greece (Platu 25)
Stage 4 – Women’s Match Racing World Championship, 9-13 November, RNZYS, Auckland, New Zealand (Elliot 7m)
The Women’s WMRT will award skipper points at each event with the best three results to count towards the 2022 WWMRT title.