Host Vietnam will take on Thailand in the final of the women’s football event at the 31st SEA Games as they look to land their title in three editions of the biennial meet.

In a keen contest against Myanmar in the semifinals, a single header from striker Huynh Nhu in the 28th minute off a freekick from Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung gave Vietnam the hard-fought win.

In the meantime, Silawan Intamee gave Thailand the lead after 22nd minute from close before striker Taneekarn Dangda then doubled the advantage in the 51st minute with a left-footed strike from the end of the Philippines box.

Ploychompoo Somnonk then provided the finishing touch deep in injury time to set up the final against the host.

The final of the women’s football event will be held on 21 May 2022 at the Cam Pha Stadium.

SEA GAMES 2021

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL – SEMIFINALS

RESULTS

Thailand 3-0 Philippines

Vietnam 1-0 Myanmar

21 May 2022

FINAL – Thailand vs Vietnam

3rd / 4th PLACING – Philippines vs Myanmar

