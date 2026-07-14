BMW claimed its second victory of the 2026 FIA World Endurance Championship season in the Rolex 6 Hours of São Paulo, as the #15 BMW M Hybrid V8 triumphed at Interlagos.

The Kevin Magnussen/Raffaele Marciello/Dries Vanthoor crew secured the Bavarian manufacturer’s second success in just four races, prevailing after a close contest with the reigning world champions in the #51 Ferrari AF Corse 499P.

In the closing stages of the six-hour bout, Vanthoor found himself under threat from both the #51 Ferrari and recovering #12 Cadillac but held his nerve to take the chequered flag in front of defending world champion James Calado, with Stevens not far behind in third.

Completing the overall podium was the pole-sitting #12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA Hypercar, with Will Stevens and Norman Nato securing third place.

“This has been a long time coming,” reflected Magnussen, once a pole-sitter at Interlagos during his Formula 1 career. “I’m just so happy to finally get the victory. I think we had the quickest car today, and it was an absolute pleasure to drive. Everything was on-point, from the strategy to the pit-stops and my two team-mates did an amazing job.”

TEAM TURKEY BY TF TRIUMPHS

The LMGT3 class produced another closely contested multi-manufacturer battle, with Ford Mustang, Corvette, Akkodis ASP Team and Iron Lynx Mercedes-AMG all spending time at the head of the field in an enthralling fight for class honours.

Ultimately, it was the #81 Racing Team Turkey by TF Corvette of Salih Yoluç, Charlie Eastwood and Peter Dempsey that emerged victorious, sealing a memorable class win.

The #69 Team WRT BMW of Parker Thompson, Anthony McIntosh and Daniel Harper finished second in LMGT3, while the #92 Manthey Porsche of Richard Lietz, Riccardo Pera and Yasser Shahin completed the class podium in third.

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