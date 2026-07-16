Vietnam completed their series of friendlies in South Korea with three wins from three matches played as they underlined their determination to defend their ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026 crown, which starts next week.

After smashing K League 3 side Siheung FC 6-0 in their opening game and then beating K League 2 outfit Yongin FC 2-1 in their second tie, the Vietnamese squad emerged triumphant over K League 1’s Gangwon FC by the same 2-1 score line.

After Gangwon FC had taken the lead with a 14th minute penalty, Vietnam fought back to find the back of the net through Nguyen Xuan Son in the 28th minute and then Pham Gia Hung in the 65th minute.

Vietnam will have another test match against Myanmar tomorrow at the Thai Nguyen Stadium.

For the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026, Vietnam will begin their title defence in Group A against Singapore, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Timor-Leste.

Their first game in the group will be away to Timor-Leste on 24 July 2026 at the Chonburi Stadium in Chonburi, Thailand.

#AFF

Graphic Courtesy #VFF

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