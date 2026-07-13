In the year of its 100th anniversary, Ducati has once again cemented its place at the summit of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, securing the 2026 Manufacturers’ Title. The title was secured at Donington Park, the venue where Ducati claimed its first-ever WorldSBK victory in 1988 with Marco Lucchinelli. It also marks a fifth consecutive crown for the Italian manufacturer and the 22nd Manufacturers’ Championship in its WorldSBK history, extending its record as the most successful manufacturer ever in the Championship.

Ducati‘s latest title has been built on one of the most dominant campaigns in WorldSBK history. Spearheaded by Nicolo Bulega and teammate Iker Lecuona, the Bologna manufacturer has enjoyed an outstanding season, with the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati duo winning every race since the opening round of the campaign.

The 2026 title was secured with 12 races remaining, making it WorldSBK’s earliest Manufacturers’ Championship triumph since 2003, when the title was sealed with seven races still to run.*

Ducati‘s strength extends well beyond the Manufacturers’ standings. Bulega currently leads the Riders’ Championship, while Aruba.it Racing – Ducati won the Teams’ Championship. Four Ducati Panigale V4 R also occupy positions inside the top five of the Riders’ standings, with Iker Lecuona, Yari Montella and Sam Lowes joining Bulega among the championship frontrunners.

Luigi Dall’Igna – General Manager of Ducati Corse:

“We are truly proud to have once again conquered the Manufacturers’ title in the WorldSBK Championship. This result is concrete proof of the excellent work carried out by Ducati Corse together with all our Teams and riders. The Panigale V4 R continues to be an extraordinary bike, capable of combining performance, reliability, and competitiveness at the highest levels. This title confirms the strength of our technical project. The streak of victories and podiums achieved by Nicolo Bulega and Iker Lecuona is truly something incredible that would have been difficult to imagine at the beginning of the season. I would especially like to thank Stefano Cecconi for the sporting management of this group and Marco Zambenedetti for the technical contribution, not only during this season but also for the extraordinary results achieved over the last five years. A heartfelt thank you also goes to everyone involved in the project for the work, passion, and dedication shown, which today allow us to celebrate our fifth consecutive Manufacturers’ title. We will continue to work with the same determination and commitment to remain key players in future challenges as well”.

*In 2003, manufacturers scored points in two races per weekend, compared with three races per weekend under the current WorldSBK format introduced in 2019.

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