SEA Games champions Vietnam rebounded from their first match defeat yesterday to take their first win in Group B of the ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship 2026 when they overcame the Philippines 2-0 here at the Terminal21 Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Vietnam, who had started their campaign with a 2-0 loss to Australia yesterday, came back to take their first three points in the group when they beat the Philippines by the same score line.

A goal in each half – Le Thi Thanh Ngan in the third minute and then another from Bien Thi Hang in the 37th minute – was enough for Vietnam to pick up their first full points and the chance for a place in the semifinals.

Vietnam will take on Myanmar tomorrow to complete their Group B fixtures.

In the meantime, Australia confirmed their spot in the knockout stage after disposing of Myanmar 6-1 in their second group game.

It was Myanmar who took the lead in the 13th minute through Ya Min Thant Zin, prodding Australia into action not too long afterwards.

Two quick goals from Clare Jane Anne Holder and Alexia Elisabeth Karrys-Stahl in the same 14th minute put Australia well on the way as they finished the first half 3-0 in front, after a second goal from Holder (19th minute).

A second goal from Karrys-Stahl (24th), Nikkita Fazzari (25th) and Trudy Rose Camilleri (33rd) completed the rout for Australia.

In the meantime, in Group A, Indonesia were held to a pulsating 4-4 draw by Malaysia.

The SEA Games finalists had taken the lead twice with a double from Nisma Francida Rusdiana (third and sixth minute) before the Malaysian girls replied through Nur Syafiqah Zainal Abidin (8th) and Ayuna Anjani Lamsin (10th) and Nur Lyana Binti Soberi (14th) to take the 3-2 lead at the half.

Fitry Amelya equalised for Indonesia in the 25th minute before an own goal from Malaysia’s Nur Syafiqah (33rd minute) gave them the 4-3 advantage.

However, Nur Syafiqah made up for her mistake when she nailed the late equaliser with a minute left on the clock for both teams to share the spoils.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #VFF #MFF

Like this: Like Loading...