One of the greatest athletes of all time Simone Biles joins Laureus family as an Ambassador

Four-time Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year kicks-off Ambassadorship with visit to Laureus-supported gymnastics programme in Milan, Italy

‘I share the big idea at the heart of Laureus – sport has the power to change the world’

Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history and a four‑time winner of the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award, has been announced as the latest sporting superstar to join the Laureus movement as an Ambassador.

Biles kicked off her new role with Laureus during a visit to Milan, where Biles visited Polisportiva Garegnano, a Laureus-supported gymnastics and multisport project that provides safe, inclusive opportunities for children and young people – particularly girls – to grow in confidence, build resilience and develop life skills through sport.

Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens of the NFL’s Chicago Bears, were in Italy to attend the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games and both were present at Polisportiva Garegnano. During her visit, the seven-time Olympic gold medallist spent time on the mats with the young athletes, offering encouragement, sharing her experiences and making memories that will last a lifetime for the children for whom she is a sporting icon.

Polisportiva Garegnano is one of over 300 Laureus Sport for Good programmes that uses the power of sport to help young people overcome violence, discrimination and inequality across the world and contributes to Gen26, the legacy initiative of Milano Cortina 2026, designed to ensure that the Games create lasting positive impact across Italy.

Simone Biles said: “Laureus has played a meaningful role in my journey for many years, and I am incredibly proud to have been honoured four times as Laureus Sportswoman of the Year, including at last year’s Awards in Madrid, which was an unforgettable night for me. Today I am just as proud to be joining Laureus as an Ambassador. I am honoured to help support Laureus as I share the big idea at the heart of everything Laureus does: that sport has the power to change the world.

“I’ve seen that power in action – how sport can open doors, build confidence and help young people feel seen and supported. I am inspired by Laureus’s focus on the particular needs of girls and young women and the opportunity to visit the girls in Milan was a reminder of why this work matters so much: their energy, their determination, their joy. I’m proud to stand alongside Laureus in creating opportunities for a new generation, especially for young women and girls who deserve every chance to thrive.”

Nadia Comăneci, Laureus Academy Member, said: “Simone is an extraordinary athlete and an extraordinary person. She represents the very pinnacle of gymnastics, and beyond her athletic brilliance, she is a powerful force for positive change. Through her courage, authenticity, and commitment to using her platform, she continues to inspire the next generation of girls. She is truly a role model for young people everywhere.

“We are delighted to welcome her to the Laureus movement at a moment when Laureus Sport for Good is strengthening its focus on creating better futures for girls and young women around the world. I cannot imagine a more inspiring athlete to stand beside me in this mission than Simone, and I look forward to seeing the incredible impact she will make with the power of Laureus behind her.”

Simone Biles joins a global roster of Laureus Ambassadors – athletes who use their voice, platform and passion to support Laureus Sport for Good. Her involvement strengthens further Laureus’ work to champion gender equity and inspire new generations of young women and girls.

