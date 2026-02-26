After completing a glittering career filled with silverware, national icon Dato’ Seri (Dr.) Lee Chong Wei is set to fulfill his latest personal mission through the Lee Chong Wei Cup (LCWC), which makes its debut this year.

Chinese carmaker Chery, a leading international automotive brand has also joined forces with the LCWC as an official sponsor.

Following a glittering career that inspired generations of Malaysians, Chong Wei now turns his focus to giving back to the sport that shaped his life. The Lee Chong Wei Cup represents his commitment to nurturing young talent, promoting healthy lifestyles, and encouraging youths to pursue their dreams through sport.

“I hope this initiative will help shape strong individuals and encourage children from all backgrounds to participate in sports. Badminton has always united Malaysians from every walk of life, and I hope the Lee Chong Wei Cup can become a meaningful platform for young players to grow and develop,” Chong Wei said.

The inaugural edition will feature three age categories — Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17

— across all five disciplines: Boys’ Singles, Girls’ Singles, Boys’ Doubles, Girls’ Doubles

and Mixed Doubles.

Supported by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), the LCWC will be held as a single-leg competition in its debut year, offering a total prize purse of RM100,000 — among the most lucrative youth-level rewards in Malaysia.

A more significant reward for the champions elect is a trial opportunity at the Academy Badminton Malaysia.

Sponsor Chery reflected on the partnership as its commitment to community impact and youth development.

“At Chery, we believe in supporting initiatives that create lasting value for society. Partnering

with the Lee Chong Wei Cup allows us to contribute to a programme that nurtures talent,

promotes inclusivity and instils strong values through sport,” said Mr Cheng Nam Weng,

Vice President of Chery Corporate Malaysia.

“As one of the fastest-growing international automotive brands in Malaysia, we are proud to

play a role in strengthening the nation’s sporting future.”

Chery has previously supported Malaysia’s Olympic medallists from the Paris 2024 Games

as well as the national contingent at the Asian Youth Para Games 2025.

BAM President Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz welcomed the initiative, describing it as a valuable addition to Malaysia’s grassroots development ecosystem.

“Chong Wei will always be one of BAM’s greatest success stories — not only for his achievements, but for the inspiration he continues to provide to young Malaysians. The Lee Chong Wei Cup is more than a tournament; it is a platform to widen access, strengthen our grassroots pipeline, and nurture the next generation of talent,” he said.

“At BAM, we are proud to support this initiative and look forward to seeing it contribute meaningfully to Malaysia’s long-term badminton development.”

The Lee Chong Wei Cup aspires to reflect the values that defined Chong Wei’s remarkable two-decade career. He held the world number one ranking for a record 349 weeks, including a 199-week consecutive run from 2008 to 2012. The triple Olympic silver medallist also captured 69 Badminton World Federation titles, cementing his place among the sport’s all- time greats.

Further details of the Lee Chong Wei Cup will be announced in the coming weeks.

