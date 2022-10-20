The 2023 World Athletics Indoor Tour will involve more meetings than ever before, with 54 events so far included in next year’s calendar.

With 100 days to go until the first Gold level action of the season, meetings spread across 19 countries in Europe, North America and Asia have been announced and the scoring disciplines confirmed.

The expanded tour broadens the geographical spread of meetings around the world and incorporates additional continental area level competitions. From seven meetings in 2020, the tour has grown to offer 24 in 2021, 33 in 2022 and now 54 in 2023.

In its eighth season, the World Athletics Indoor Tour will feature seven Gold level meetings, kicking off in Karlsruhe on 27 January and culminating with the Final in Birmingham on 25 February. The season also features Silver, Bronze and Challenger meetings.

The scoring disciplines on the World Athletics Indoor Tour rotate each year. For 2023 the Gold level scoring disciplines will be:

Women: 60m, 800m, 3000m/5000m, pole vault, triple jump, shot put

Men: 400m, 1500m, 60m hurdles, high jump, long jump

Each athlete’s best three results will count towards their overall point score. The athlete with the most points in each scoring discipline at the end of the tour will be declared the winner and will be awarded a USD$10,000 bonus. They will also be offered a wild card entry for the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 24.

Each Gold meeting will offer at least USD$7000 in prize money for each individual discipline on the programme, including USD$3000 to the winner.

Silver meetings in the expanded tour will award at least USD$30,000 (at least $4000 per discipline and respecting gender equality) and Bronze meetings will offer at least USD$12,000 (at least $2500 per discipline and respecting gender equality).



Calendar – 2023 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold



27 Jan – Init Indoor Meeting, Karlsruhe, Germany

4 Feb – New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Boston, USA

8 Feb – ORLEN Copernicus Cup, Torun, Poland

11 Feb – Millrose Games, New York, USA

14 Feb – Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais, Lievin, France

22 Feb – Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain

25 Feb – Birmingham World Indoor Tour Final, Birmingham, UK

World Athletics

