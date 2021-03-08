Twelve new Executive Leader Scholarship recipients in 2021

World Rugby investment to date for the transformational programme stands at almost £500,000

Forty-nine global recipients have been awarded scholarships since 2018

Programme directly delivers against ambitious women’s strategic plan

On International Women’s Day, World Rugby has reconfirmed its commitment and investment into the acceleration of women in leadership positions in rugby through its transformational World Rugby Women’s Executive Leadership Scholarship programme, with 12 new recipients identified across the globe for 2021.

Aligned to #IWD2021’s theme of #ChooseToChallenge, World Rugby has invested £490,000 in the Executive Leadership Scholarships since the programme’s inception in 2018, with successful candidates receiving a £10,000 grant to support professional development. In addition, recipients benefit from informal mentoring and are connected with inspirational leaders, both male and female, from the wider global rugby family.

A key component of World Rugby’s ambitious strategic plan to accelerate the global development of women in rugby, 2017-25, the Executive Leadership Scholarship programme directly delivers against the core pillar to develop inspirational leadership on and off the field.

Initially a two-year initiative, the programme has been so successful it is now entering its fourth year, with 37 recipients worldwide already benefitting from scholarships with some notable leadership appointments from the alumni including:

Marjorie Enya – Appointed to the World Rugby Council for Sudamérica Rugby

Appointed to the World Rugby Council for Sudamérica Rugby Maria Catalina Palacio – Appointed to Sudamérica Rugby’s Council

Appointed to Sudamérica Rugby’s Council Ada Milby – Elected President of the Philippine Rugby Football Union

Elected President of the Philippine Rugby Football Union Viengsamai Souksavanh – Appointed Chief Executive of Lao Rugby Federation

Appointed Chief Executive of Lao Rugby Federation Rolande Boro – Appointed to the World Rugby Council for Rugby Africa

Appointed to the World Rugby Council for Rugby Africa Dr Araba ‘Roo’ Chintoh – The first female Rugby Americas North board representative for Canada and is also the chairperson of the World Rugby Transgender Participation Working Group

The first female Rugby Americas North board representative for Canada and is also the chairperson of the World Rugby Transgender Participation Working Group Maha Zaoui – The first appointed Women’s Development Manager of a region, Rugby Africa

The programme is open to women in rugby who are currently involved at governance or senior management level or have the potential to be a senior manager or union/regional association board member in the sport within two years.

World Rugby Chair Sir Bill Beaumont today said: “On International Women’s Day 2021 we are proud to be announcing 12 new recipients of our transformational Women’s Executive Leadership Scholarship programme. We are fully committed to advancing women in leadership positions in rugby, and this is a key initiative that will have a significant impact on the future growth of our sport.

“Our 2021 recipients will follow in the impactful strides of the programme’s alumni, who have progressed to achieve great things as leaders in our sport. I would like to congratulate all of our Executive Leadership Scholarship recipients for 2021.”

2021 World Rugby Women’s Executive Leadership Scholarship recipients:

Ana Tuiketei (Fiji) – Judicial Officer Fiji Rugby and Oceania Rugby

Judicial Officer Fiji Rugby and Oceania Rugby Lanna Assaigo-Kami (Papua New Guinea) – Papua New Guinea Rugby Union legal consultant and volunteer, board member of a Coalition of Change NGO

Papua New Guinea Rugby Union legal consultant and volunteer, board member of a Coalition of Change NGO Annabel Kehoe (Canada) – Chief Executive Officer, British Columbia Rugby Union, Chair of the National Return to Play Working Group of Rugby Canada

Chief Executive Officer, British Columbia Rugby Union, Chair of the National Return to Play Working Group of Rugby Canada Meaghan Howat (Canada) – Board Member of Rugby Canada

Board Member of Rugby Canada Abigail Mnikwa (Zimbabwe) – Zimbabwe Rugby Union board member, Chair of Zimbabwe Women’s Rugby Committee

Zimbabwe Rugby Union board member, Chair of Zimbabwe Women’s Rugby Committee Peris Mukoko (Kenya) – Board Member at the Kenya Rugby Union

Board Member at the Kenya Rugby Union Deuyenit Valenciano Cascante (Costa Rica) – Women’s Development Officer for Costa Rican Rugby Federation, member of the Central American Women’s Rugby Committee

Women’s Development Officer for Costa Rican Rugby Federation, member of the Central American Women’s Rugby Committee Natalia Diaz (Argentina) – Coach in Women’s High Performance in UAR, part of the Argentine national women’s team staff

Coach in Women’s High Performance in UAR, part of the Argentine national women’s team staff Hana Schlangerová (Czechia) – Czech Board Member and Technical Committee and Chair of Women’s Rugby Committee

– Czech Board Member and Technical Committee and Chair of Women’s Rugby Committee Rebecca Davies (England) – RFU Constituent Body and Club Development Sub-Committee member, Chairperson of Club Development in Staffordshire RFU

RFU Constituent Body and Club Development Sub-Committee member, Chairperson of Club Development in Staffordshire RFU Nahid Biyarjomandi (Iran ) – Asia Rugby Exco member and first deputy of Asia Women’s Advisory Committee. Board member and Head of Development Committee of Iran Rugby

– Asia Rugby Exco member and first deputy of Asia Women’s Advisory Committee. Board member and Head of Development Committee of Iran Rugby Sarah Abd Elbaki (Syria) – Head of Women’s Rugby Development in Syria, member of Asia Rugby Competitions committee, advisory board member for the Girls’ Rugby Club (GRC)

Women’s Advisory Committee Chair Serge Simon said: “Through the Executive Leadership Scholarship programme, the landscape of leaders within rugby is evolving, with more women moving into decision-making and leadership positions. We are committed to ensuring that women across the world have equal opportunities at all levels of the game. Congratulations to this year’s scholarship recipients.”

World Rugby General Manager of Women’s Rugby Katie Sadleir said: “One of the real success stories of the Executive Leadership Scholarships is not only how the programme has proven it can propel and accelerate women into leadership positions in rugby, but also the organic emergence of a connected, global network of leaders and future women in rugby leaders, where they can seek guidance, knowledge share and importantly celebrate professional successes, no matter how big or small. We are looking forward to working and supporting this year’s scholarship group as they continue with their professional development aspirations.”

