Football Australia have announced the 14-player squad to represent Australia at the ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship Thailand 2026 to be contested from 24 February – 2 March.

The championship, hosted in Nakhon Ratchasima, marks only the second edition of the event and Australia’s debut appearance.

Australia will compete in Group B alongside defending champions Vietnam, Myanmar and Philippines and represents an important step in strengthening Australia’s presence within the ASEAN futsal landscape as the women’s program continues to expand its competitive footprint.

Australia Women’s National Futsal Team | ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championships Thailand 2026

NamePositionCurrent Futsal Club/Member Federation
Grace ArnoldPIVOUTS Northside FC / Football NSW
Jessica AUALAMelbourne AKU FC / Football Victoria
Ariella CABEZASALAUTS Northside FC / Football NSW
Trudy CAMILLERIPIVOMascot Vipers FC / Football NSW
Brianna CLARKEGKEastern Suburbs Hakoah FC / Football NSW
Sarah EASTHOPEGKDural Warriors FC / Football NSW
Nikkita FAZZARIALAUnattached
Claudia FRUSCALZOPIVOFitzroy Tigers FC / Football Victoria
Clare HOLDERFIXOMountain Majik / Football NSW
Alexia KARRYS-STAHLFIXOUTS Northside FC / Football NSW
Alvina KHOSHABAALAUnattached
Mia NATALYALASydney Futsal Club / Football NSW
Halle SMITALAUTS Northside FC / Football NSW
Natalie TATHEMALAUnattached

