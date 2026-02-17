Football Australia have announced the 14-player squad to represent Australia at the ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship Thailand 2026 to be contested from 24 February – 2 March.

The championship, hosted in Nakhon Ratchasima, marks only the second edition of the event and Australia’s debut appearance.

Australia will compete in Group B alongside defending champions Vietnam, Myanmar and Philippines and represents an important step in strengthening Australia’s presence within the ASEAN futsal landscape as the women’s program continues to expand its competitive footprint.

Australia Women’s National Futsal Team | ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championships Thailand 2026

Name Position Current Futsal Club/Member Federation Grace Arnold PIVO UTS Northside FC / Football NSW Jessica AU ALA Melbourne AKU FC / Football Victoria Ariella CABEZAS ALA UTS Northside FC / Football NSW Trudy CAMILLERI PIVO Mascot Vipers FC / Football NSW Brianna CLARKE GK Eastern Suburbs Hakoah FC / Football NSW Sarah EASTHOPE GK Dural Warriors FC / Football NSW Nikkita FAZZARI ALA Unattached Claudia FRUSCALZO PIVO Fitzroy Tigers FC / Football Victoria Clare HOLDER FIXO Mountain Majik / Football NSW Alexia KARRYS-STAHL FIXO UTS Northside FC / Football NSW Alvina KHOSHABA ALA Unattached Mia NATALY ALA Sydney Futsal Club / Football NSW Halle SMIT ALA UTS Northside FC / Football NSW Natalie TATHEM ALA Unattached

