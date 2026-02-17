Football Australia have announced the 14-player squad to represent Australia at the ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship Thailand 2026 to be contested from 24 February – 2 March.
The championship, hosted in Nakhon Ratchasima, marks only the second edition of the event and Australia’s debut appearance.
Australia will compete in Group B alongside defending champions Vietnam, Myanmar and Philippines and represents an important step in strengthening Australia’s presence within the ASEAN futsal landscape as the women’s program continues to expand its competitive footprint.
Australia Women’s National Futsal Team | ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championships Thailand 2026
|Name
|Position
|Current Futsal Club/Member Federation
|Grace Arnold
|PIVO
|UTS Northside FC / Football NSW
|Jessica AU
|ALA
|Melbourne AKU FC / Football Victoria
|Ariella CABEZAS
|ALA
|UTS Northside FC / Football NSW
|Trudy CAMILLERI
|PIVO
|Mascot Vipers FC / Football NSW
|Brianna CLARKE
|GK
|Eastern Suburbs Hakoah FC / Football NSW
|Sarah EASTHOPE
|GK
|Dural Warriors FC / Football NSW
|Nikkita FAZZARI
|ALA
|Unattached
|Claudia FRUSCALZO
|PIVO
|Fitzroy Tigers FC / Football Victoria
|Clare HOLDER
|FIXO
|Mountain Majik / Football NSW
|Alexia KARRYS-STAHL
|FIXO
|UTS Northside FC / Football NSW
|Alvina KHOSHABA
|ALA
|Unattached
|Mia NATALY
|ALA
|Sydney Futsal Club / Football NSW
|Halle SMIT
|ALA
|UTS Northside FC / Football NSW
|Natalie TATHEM
|ALA
|Unattached
For more, please click on https://footballaustralia.com.au/news/australian-squad-announced-asean-womens-futsal-championships-thailand?fbclid=IwY2xjawQAJaVleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETJJendrbTZuU2hKUnFIUWljc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHrdvWP0IcotO5O2ntENFSF_U_m_6QTXLH4RTEmHN2U9cNPU-fT5BLI-lDaJZ_aem_L8nAs0Wn1wDg_vchxcKjXQ
#AFF
#FootballAustralia