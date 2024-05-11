The FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship kicks off with a showcase of international talent at a newly revamped

Cremona Circuit on May 16-17.

The FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship (WorldWCR) represents a significant advancement in motorsports, dedicated to highlighting the talents of female riders on an international platform. As a single-make series, all participants will compete using the Yamaha YZF-R7, focusing on skill and strategy rather than differences in equipment. This inaugural 2024 season will feature 24 riders from a variety of backgrounds, all poised to leave their mark on this historic championship.

These 24 WorldWCR riders will convene for the first time on May 16th and 17th at the newly renovated Cremona Circuit in Italy for a test – just one month before the series’ first round at Misano, the Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round. The Cremona Circuit, set to also host WorldWCR and WorldSBK in September, has recently undergone extensive renovations to enhance track layout and spectator facilities.

Before hitting the track, the riders will meet with the WorldWCR Technical Staff. All Yamaha YZF-R7s will be set up and maintained by a technical crew managed by JiR’s Luca Montiron, mirroring the structure of the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU FIM World Cup.

The riders will participate in their initial briefings and be assigned their own Yamaha YZF-R7, which they will race throughout the six rounds of the 2024 season. After the initial bike setup is complete, they will engage in several practice sessions totalling 1h40 of track time on the first day. On Friday, further practice sessions will provide them with a full two hours to fine-tune their settings.

In addition to the WorldWCR riders and technical staff, this test will also engage key Championship partners, starting with Yamaha as the provider of the YZF-R7.

WorldWCR operates under strict regulations to ensure fair competition, with all riders racing on identical Yamaha YZF-R7 bikes. This bike, the latest in the legendary R-Series, with its high-torque 689cc engine and compact chassis, is ideally suited for the series.

The riders will use Pirelli DIABLO™ Superbike slick tyres, identical to those used successfully across all categories of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, where Pirelli has been the continuous official supplier since 2004. Specifically, each rider will have access to DIABLO™ Superbike 120/70-17 front and 180/60-17 rear tyres in SC1 compound.

Panta Racing Fuel, part of the Mol Group and based in Italy, will serve as the official fuel supplier. With their extensive experience in the WorldSSP and WorldSSP300 classes, as well as other motorsport competitions such as the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup, the CIV (Italian Circuit Racing Championship), the FIM Intercontinental Games, and British Superbike, Panta is the ideal fuel partner for the new championship.

Another key partner for this test—and the remainder of the season—is Motul, serving as the official provider of engine oil and lubricants. This partnership ensures that the WorldWCR Yamaha R7s receive the same level of high-performance lubrication as bikes in the premier class.

The 2024 WorldWCR calendar at a glance

1. Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round, MWC “Marco Simoncelli” – 14-16 June

2. Prosecco DOC UK Round, Donington Park – 12-14 July

3. Pirelli Portuguese Round, Autodromo Internacional do Algarve – 9-11 August

4. Hungarian Round, Balaton Park Circuit* – 23-25 August

5. Acerbis Italian Round, Cremona Circuit* – 20-22 September

6. Prometeon Spanish Round, Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto – 18-20 October

* Subject to homologation

Like this: Like Loading...