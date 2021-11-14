AFF is offering 11 fans the chance to win all-expense paid trips to watch the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 finals live in Singapore. To win these awesome prizes, fans need to participate in the Emerging Stronger Together Fans Stories Contest.

AFF recently introduced a campaign, in conjunction with the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, called Emerging Stronger Together.

Among other things, the campaign pays tribute to all the heroes who have made sacrifices during this pandemic – from the dedicated frontline workers to the families who have been forced to be apart for so many months, to those plagued by it and emerged stronger as well as honour the memories of those who passed away.

The campaign also salutes the determination of all those who are still working to help our communities recover.

AFF organized this contest to encourage fans to share and highlight compelling stories of family members, loved ones, frontliners and others who have emerged stronger from the effects of this devastating pandemic. We want to hear stories of those impacted in one way or another by Covid-19 but managed to overcome the disease to emerge stronger.

The Emerging Stronger Together Fans Stories Contest runs from Nov 15 to Dec 5 and offers the winners, one each from 11 Southeast Asian countries, an amazing opportunity to watch the finals of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 finals in Singapore.

Due to the current travel restrictions, winners who are unable to travel will instead be provided a cash equivalent to the trip to Singapore, amounting to USD1,500.

Stories, in not more than 200 words, can be written in the official language of the respective countries. All entries must be submitted to their respective National Football Associations who will select the winner from their respective country.

Winning stories from each country will be posted and shared on the AFF Suzuki Cup, AFF and Member Associations websites and social media platforms.

#AFF

#ASC2020

#EmergingStrongerTogether

Like this: Like Loading...