Fiji and the Netherlands went toe-to-toe for 80 minutes in a thrilling WXV Global Series Challenger decider in Hong Kong, before Samoa ended their challenge on a positive note with a win over Hong Kong China.

A late Varanisese Qoro penalty was the difference between two equally matched sides as Fiji weathered a strong comeback from the Netherlands in a high-intensity encounter to complete a clean-sweep of victories in the WXV Global Series Challenger presented by Mitsubishi Electric after a delay due to high temperatures in Hong Kong.

Samoa then finished their challenge strongly, beating hosts Hong Kong China in the final match of the day to claim their first win of the three-match series.

Fiji 20 – 17 Netherlands

Fiji got off to a flying start in their match against the Netherlands, dominating early possession and territory as they raced into a 12-0 lead in the opening 13 minutes.

Player of the match Merewairita Neivosa burst through to score the game’s opening try in the seventh minute, to cap an early spell of near-total control from the Pacific Islanders in exhausting conditions at Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground.

And full-back Ivamere Nabura Rokowati got their second six minutes later as Fiji’s dangerous backs revelled in broken play.

Despite the scoreline, and a misfiring lineout that disrupted their organised gameplan, the Netherlands hung on, battling for ball and preventing Fiji extending their lead further. And, as the game went on and Fiji tired, they got a foothold into the game.

Shortly before halftime Elisabeth Boot crashed over from a finally functional lineout maul to narrow Fiji’s lead. And inspirational captain Linde van der Velden scored four minutes into the second half to level the scores.

The entire complexion of the game had changed. The Netherlands’ organisation and fitness were dictating the action.

Fiji, meanwhile, were dropping balls they had earlier caught comfortably. Shortly before the hour outside-centre Pleuni Kievit darted over to give the Oranje Dames the lead.

With 15 minutes left, however, Selai Naliva levelled the scores as the momentum shifted again. As Fiji poured forward in search of the winning score, the Netherlands were forced to hang on again. But they conceded the penalty that decided the match in the closing seconds of the game.

Hong Kong China 17 – 34 Samoa

Samoa’s campaign ended on a high note, as the Pacific Islanders’ resilience and self-belief led them to clinch their first win in the WXV Global Series Challenge, overpowering Hong Kong China 34-12.

Samoa’s opening 10 minutes were marked by complete dominance, pushing the locals back and setting things in motion for winger Lutia Col Aumua and flanker Precious Auimatagi to score the first two tries.

With the game threatening to slip away, Hong Kong China shook off their nerves and made their first breakthrough with a well-oiled driving maul that opened the Samoan defence, allowing Tanya Dhar to bag her fourth finish of the competition.

Despite the hosts’ determination to find a way into the opposition’s in-goal area, Samoa’s physicality kept them on top and set up another finish.

After a clockwork scrum, Ana Afuie and Linda Fiafia combined brilliantly, with the number eight powering through several tacklers to reach the whitewash and extend the lead to 17-5.

Five minutes before half-time break, Dhar added Hong Kong China’s second finish – Lara Schats successfully converting – following another unstoppable maul, with Samoa spoiling the chance to get their fourth just a few metres from the line.

The home team thought they had levelled the score early in the second half, but the try was ruled out because full-back Sabay Lynam was in offside position when she gathered the ball.

Sensing their opponents were determined to turn the match around, Manusina regrouped and applied immense pressure again, with their physicality ultimately paving the way for the 24-12 scoreline.

Easter Savelio stunned Hong Kong China’s defence from the ruck, with the lock quickly picking up the ball and sprinting towards the whitewash, offloading to Ana Afuie for the scrum-half to ground it unopposed.

From then on, Samoa were completely in control, adding another try from Davini Lasini and a penalty conversion by Hasting Leiataua, who had already slotted four points from the tee.

The hosts still had a chance to celebrate a last try when Ki Sum Ng crashed over from a maul. After two heavy defeats, Samoa bounced back with a bonus-point victory, finishing level on points with Brazil, while Hong Kong China remained in fourth place.

Spain v Brazil

In line with World Rugby’s heat protocols,, fixtures between the Netherlands and Fiji, and Hong Kong China and Samoa were delayed.

Due to the delay to the first two matches, the final fixture, Spain v Brazil, has been cancelled. – WORLD RUGBY

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