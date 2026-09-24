Laos and Myanmar chalked comfortable wins in their respective opening matches of the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 earlier this evening in Hong Kong.

Playing in Division 2 of the newly inaugurated event by FIFA, Laos were the first off the block in Group A at the Mong Kok Stadium when they crushed Brunei Darussalam 3-1.

Veteran Bounphachan Bounkong carved out the fourth minute lead with a penalty, as Xayasith Singsavang then doubled the advantage in the 24th minute.

The score was pegged at 2-1 in favour of Laos when Brunei pulled a goal back just before the break through Haziq Syamra (45th+1).

Any thoughts of a Brunei fightback were quashed by Bounxay Xernvanglieng when he struck the third goal for Laos in the 67th minute.

In the meantime, in Group B, Myanmar scored a goal in each half to outplay Timor-Leste 2-0.

Win Naing Tun found the back of the net in the 20th minute, as striker Than Paing then added the second in the 75th minute.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #LFF #MFF

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