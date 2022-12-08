Josep Ferré Ybarz has taken over the reins as the head coach of the Philippines national team ahead of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 later this month.

The AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 will start on 20 December 2022 until 16 January 2023.

The 39-year-old Spaniard started his career at the academy level where at one time, he served at FC Barcelona Escola.

He then had stints with Buriram United Academy before moving on to Thai League 1 sides Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC and Bangkok Glass FC as well as an assistant at East Bengal (India).

According to Azkals Team Manager Dan Palami, Ybarz’s experience in Barcelona and various professional clubs “is suitable for our mostly young and dynamic squad.”

For the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022, the Philippines are in Group A against defending champions Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia and Brunei DS.

They will open their campaign against Cambodia on 20 December 2022 in Phnom Penh.

#AFF

#AFFMitsubishiElectricCup2022

#AMEC2022

#PFF

Like this: Like Loading...