The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) announced today that it has welcomed Yanmar back as an Official Sponsor for the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022. In a deal brokered by SPORTFIVE, AFF’s exclusive commercial rights partner, Yanmar will return as an Official Sponsor of Southeast Asia’s most-watch football tournament for the fourth consecutive time since 2016.

With broadcast viewership reaching over 266 million viewers and social media impressions exceeding two billion in impressions for the 2020 edition, Yanmar has seen the immense transformation and growth of the tournament over the years and witnessed the appeal of the tournament with fans around the ASEAN region.

For this year’s event, Yanmar will once again enjoy unrivalled brand exposure through the various event social media channels, official tournament collaterals and on-site advertising boards.

These will act as invaluable touchpoints for Yanmar to strengthen their presence in South East Asia and engage with their desired

audiences.

Yanmar will also be presenting the “Driving Force of the Day” highlights on the tournament’s social media channels during match days. These branded content resonated very well with the passionate fans, generating strong online engagement and contributing to Yanmar’s successful digital campaign in the last AFF Championship.

Tsutomu Murayama, Head of Sports Business Office, Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd., said, “We are delighted to return as an Official Sponsor of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022. Yanmar aspires to be a driving force in nurturing prosperous lifestyles in Southeast Asia. In addition to supporting people’s lives with products, services and solutions in the agriculture and fishery industries, which play an important role in the economies of Southeast Asia, Yanmar will also deliver exciting and enriching experiences during the tournament and share the joy and excitement that football can create.”

AFF President, Major General Khiev Sameth, said, “We are thrilled to welcome one of our most valued partners, Yanmar, back as an Official Sponsor for the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022. Yanmar has been stalwarts of ASEAN football since joining us in 2016 and their dedication and commitment to journey with us as we propel football to greater heights have been second to none. We thank them for their partnership once again and look forward to achieving many more milestones with them on board.”

“We couldn’t be more pleased to have Yanmar back on board as a long-standing partner of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup. Their continued involvement in the tournament speaks volume of the desirability of the event as a platform to reach and connect with like-minded fans who believe in the power of football and its ability to enrich the lives of its fans and their communities. We are so proud of the six years partnership with Yanmar and can’t wait to see what the 2022 event will bring,” remarked Malcolm Thorpe, Managing Director, Southeast Asia at SPORTFIVE.

#AFF

#AFFMitsubishiElectricCup2022

#AMEC2022

Like this: Like Loading...