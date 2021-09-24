The Pramac Racing rider had an operation on Wednesday morning and is expected to be fit for the Americas GP

Pramac Racing’s Johann Zarco has undergone successful surgery on Chronic Exertional Compartment Syndrome, otherwise known as arm pump, in his right arm at the Centre Hospitalier Pays d’Aix on Wednesday morning.

The Frenchman left Misano on Tuesday after completing a day of testing, before having the operation in France the following morning. Zarco is expected to be fit for the upcoming Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas. – www.motogp.com

