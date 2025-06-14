Low Zi Yu romped to a double win in the AFFIN-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour (JET) Finals 2025 when she took both the Singles and Doubles titles in the Girls’ Under-16 here at the Kelantan Badminton Association Hall in Kota Bahru.

The 15-year-old from Segamat, Johor first took the Girls’ U16 Singles when she beat Kiera Wong Yin Xuen from Selangor 21-5, 21-19 in the final, which took just half an hour to finish.

It was another straight set victory in the Girls’ U16 Doubles where, alongside partner Auni Fatihin Azuan, the pair took just over half an hour for the crown to further emphasise their earlier win in Round 2 of JET 2025.

Zi Yu-Auni Fatihin sidestepped R. Loshini-Leong Hwee Ling from Putrajaya 21-15, 21-13.

In the meantime, Lim Zheng Jie from Penang took the Boys’ U16 Singles title after beating Perak’s Leong Di Shan in the final.

In the decider that lasted for about an hour, Zheng Jie conceded the first set 12-21 before recovering to take the next two sets 21-19, 21-12 for the well-deserved victory.

On the other hand, the Boys’ U16 Doubles title went to Melaka’s Ahmad Qaid Darwisy Ahmad Fuad-Syed Harraz Bin Syed Muzir.

Ahmad Qiad Darwisy-Syed Harraz did not have to work too hard for the victory when they overcame Khashah Khairul Azlan-Muhammad Hazwan Muhammad Hafiy Najwan from Kelantan 21-17, 21-13 in the final.

