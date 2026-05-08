The MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship heads to the Autodrom Most for the Czech Round on 15-17 May, with Nicolo Bulega arriving at the venue on the verge of further history.

Recent Form and Momentum

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) arrives at the Autodrom Most as the Championship leader, having scored the maximum 248 points available across the first four rounds of the 2026 season.



(Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) arrives at the Autodrom Most as the Championship leader, having scored the maximum 248 points available across the first four rounds of the 2026 season. The Italian has also become the fastest rider in WorldSBK history to reach 32 race wins, achieving the milestone in just 84 races, surpassing the previous record held by Troy Bayliss (94 races). All other riders to reach 32 victories required over 100 races.



(94 races). All other riders to reach 32 victories required over 100 races. Teammate Iker Lecuona (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) sits second in the standings, 82 points adrift, and is currently on a run of nine consecutive second-place finishes – all behind Bulega . The only longer such streak in WorldSBK history came at the start of 2019, when Jonathan Rea finished second 10 times in succession behind Alvaro Bautista .



(Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) sits second in the standings, 82 points adrift, and is currently on a run of nine consecutive second-place finishes – all behind . The only longer such streak in WorldSBK history came at the start of 2019, when finished second 10 times in succession behind . Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) holds third place with 99 points, carrying a 14-point advantage over Miguel Oliveira (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) in fourth.



(ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) holds third place with 99 points, carrying a 14-point advantage over (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) in fourth. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) and Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) are tied on 82 points, while former World Champion Alvaro Bautista (Barni Spark Racing Team) completes the top six, just one point further back.

Team & Rider News

Following his Race 2 incident at Balaton Park, Miguel Oliveira has been ruled out of the Czech Round and will be replaced by Michael van der Mark .



has been ruled out of the Czech Round and will be replaced by . Honda HRC has yet to confirm whether Jake Dixon will return from injury at Most or continue to be replaced.

Historical Performance

Bulega and Bautista are the only riders on the current grid to have previously won at Most, with the Italian taking victory in the most recent race at the circuit in 2025.



and are the only riders on the current grid to have previously won at Most, with the Italian taking victory in the most recent race at the circuit in 2025. Ducati leads the way in terms of podium finishes at Most with 20, ahead of Yamaha (10), Kawasaki (8) and BMW (7). No other manufacturer has recorded a podium at the circuit.



leads the way in terms of podium finishes at Most with 20, ahead of (10), (8) and (7). No other manufacturer has recorded a podium at the circuit. The record for most wins at Most is shared by Yamaha and BMW, with five each, both courtesy of Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Milestones & Spotlight

At Balaton Park, Bulega equalled the all-time record of 25 consecutive podium finishes, originally set by Colin Edwards in 2002 and matched by Toprak Razgatlioglu in 2025. He now has the opportunity to become the first rider to reach 26.



equalled the all-time record of 25 consecutive podium finishes, originally set by in 2002 and matched by in 2025. He now has the opportunity to become the first rider to reach 26. Bulega is also on the longest winning streak in WorldSBK history, currently standing at 16 consecutive victories.



is also on the longest winning streak in WorldSBK history, currently standing at 16 consecutive victories. In addition, he holds the record for the most wins at the start of a season, with 12 from the opening 12 races of 2026.

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