Zimbabwe have qualified for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia after defeating Namibia 30-28 in the final of the Rugby Africa Cup 2025, held at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

This historic victory marks Zimbabwe’s return to the Rugby World Cup for the first time since 1991, ending a 36-year absence from the sport’s flagship event. The Sables produced a composed and determined performance to overcome Namibia – a side that had qualified for the last seven Rugby World Cups – and claim the continental title for the second time in a row.

With this result, Zimbabwe becomes the second African nation to confirm their place at Rugby World Cup 2027, joining reigning world champions South Africa.

Currently ranked 26 in the World Rugby Men’s Rankings, Zimbabwe will now turn their attention to the Rugby World Cup 2027 Draw, scheduled for December 2025, where they will learn their pool opponents in the expanded 24-team tournament.

Namibia retain hope through play-off path

While Namibia fell short in the final, they remain in contention for a place at RWC 2027. As runners-up of the Rugby Africa Cup 2025, they will face the second-placed team from the Asia Rugby Championship – the United Arab Emirates – in a cross-regional play-off next Saturday 26 July in Uganda. The winner will advance to the Final Qualification Tournament for a final opportunity to secure their spot in Australia.

Set to take place in Australia from 1 October to 13 November 2027, Rugby World Cup 2027 will feature 24 teams for the first time in tournament history. Opening a new era of inclusion and openness, the inclusion of Zimbabwe underscores the growing competitiveness of the qualification pathway and the rising standards across the African continent.

