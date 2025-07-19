Nguyễn Hiểu Minh scored twice in the second half as Vietnam kicked off their title defence at the ASEAN U-23 Mandiri Cup™ 2025 with a 3-0 win over Laos at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium on Saturday while Thailand handed Timor-Leste a 4-0 defeat.

Kim Sang-sik’s side went in front in the 19th minute through Khuất Văn Khang in the title-holders’ opening Group B clash but the Vietnamese had to wait until the latter stages before a double from defender Hiểu Minh sealed their win.Vietnam made the most of their early dominance when Văn Khang swept a first-time shot into the bottom corner after the Laos defence had failed to clear Nguyễn Nhật Minh’s cross from the left.A determined defensive performance from Laos meant it took until the 71st minute for Vietnam to double their lead, Hiểu Minh giving the goalkeeper no chance with a bullet header from Nguyễn Đình Bắc’s corner.Hiểu Minh was then on hand to fire home Vietnam’s third as the defence failed to clear another Đình Bắc corner, putting Vietnam on top of the Group B standings while Laos remain on one point following Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Cambodia.In Group C, goals from Yotsakorn Burapha, Thanawut Phochai, Seksan Ratree and Chawanwit Sealao earned the Thais an eye-catching win to move into sole possession of top spot in the standings.Thailand went ahead in the 14th minute when Songkhramsamut Namphueng sent his cross towards the corner of the six-yard box, from where Yotsakorn powered his header into the back of the net.With five minutes remaining in the half, the Thais doubled their advantage after Pattarapon Suksakit headed against the crossbar and the rebound eventually fell to Thanawut, whose scuffed shot from 10 yards out bobbled over the line.Five minutes into the second half Thawatchai Damrong-Ongtrakul’s side went further ahead, Seksan applying the finishing touch from nine yards out having been played behind the defence by a perfectly weighted pass from substitute Teerapat Pruetong.Thailand then killed off the game with 16 minutes left after Chawanwit was released into space behind the Timor-Leste defence, the substitute calmly lifting the ball over the advancing Filonito.The Thais lead Group C by two points from Myanmar and Timor-Leste with Thawatchai’s side due to face Myanmar on Tuesday.The winners of the Mandiri Player of the Match awards for today’s games are:Laos v Vietnam: Nguyễn Hiểu Minh (#4), VietnamTimor-Leste v Thailand: Seksan Ratree (#5), ThailandThe final games in the two groups will be played on Tuesday, 22 July with Vietnam meeting Cambodia in Group B at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, and Thailand taking on Myanmar in Group C at Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium. Both matches will kick off simultaneously at 8.00pm local time.Group A will conclude on Monday, 21 July with simultaneous 8.00pm kick-offs as well. Hosts Indonesia will face Malaysia at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, while the Philippines and Brunei will square off at Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium.The winners of each of the three groups plus the second-placed team with the best record at the end of the group stage will progress to the semi-finals on 25 July. Both semi-finals will be played at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, which will also host the third-place match on 28 July and the final on 29 July.For more information about the ASEAN U-23 Mandiri Cup™ 2025 and other ASEAN United FC events, visit https://aseanutdfc.com/ and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn.

Like this: Like Loading...