The Junior Springboks beat New Zealand 23-15 in the final in Italy to win the World Rugby U20 Championship for the first time in 13 years.

South Africa ended a 13-year wait for a second World Rugby U20 Championship title after beating New Zealand 23-15 in the final of the 2025 edition in the Italian city of Rovigo on Saturday.

It was the first meeting of the two nations in a final since the Junior Springboks’ class of 2012, featuring the likes of future Rugby World Cup winners Handre Pollard, Steven Kitshoff and Pieter-Steph du Toit, ran out 22-16 winners in Cape Town.

A sold-out Stadio Mario Battaglini didn’t have long to wait for the opening try of this title decider, flanker Xola Nyale going over from close range in the third minute only for New Zealand to hit back through Jayden Sa from a lineout move.

New Zealand loose-head prop Sika Uamaki Pole was sent to the sin-bin in the 22nd minute, the yellow upgraded to a 20-minute red by the Foul Play Review Official, the first red card in a final since 2012. South Africa centre Albertus Bester would be carded 10 minutes later, but his remained a yellow card with South Africa only able to add two Vusi Moyo penalties for a 13-5 half-time lead.

An early Rico Simpson penalty cut the deficit after New Zealand were unable to find a way through the South African defence, before the Junior Springboks had a try by Hassiem Pead chalked off by the TMO for holding.

The second try would eventually come, albeit only in the 77th minute when Gilermo Mentoe went over to wrap up victory. There was still time for New Zealand to grab a consolation try by Maloni Kunawave but it was South Africa captain Riley Norton who got to enjoy “the greatest day” of his life and lift the coveted trophy aloft.

While the final may have been a tight affair, the points were certainly not in short supply anywhere else on the final day with more than 100 points alone scored in the previous match in Rovigo between Australia and England.

Argentina scored five second-half tries to come from 14 points down to beat France 38-35 in the second match in Calvisano to match their best-ever finish of third place, achieved in 2016. Hooker Nicolás Cambiasso scored two of them as Los Pumitas avenged their 52-26 loss to France in their Pool B decider.

Australia and England also met for the second time in the tournament and the Junior Wallabies were clearly out for revenge for that loss, racing into a 21-0 lead after 13 minutes of the fifth place play-off. They went in leading 35-14 but there was no let up after the break with Australia running out 68-40 winners, leaving the 2024 champions to post their worst finish since they placed seventh in 2012.

Earlier in the day, Italy and Wales had kicked off proceedings in Rovigo with the seventh place play-off and it was the hosts who ran out 31-23 winners to secure their best-ever finish in the World Rugby U20 Championship. Nelson Casartelli scored two tries with Francesco Braga’s reliable boot contributing 16 points to the Azzurrini cause.

Georgia number eight Mikheili Shioshvili followed up a hat-trick in the Junior Lelos win over Spain with another brace in a 22-7 defeat of Scotland to secure ninth place. Shioshvili’s second try on the hour mark proved to be the only points of the second half.

Spain looked on course for their biggest scalp in the tournament but were denied a famous win when Ireland hooker Henry Walker scored his second try of the game in the 79th minute to snatch a 38-37 victory in the 11th place play-off in Calvisano. Spain had played the final 15 minutes a man down after Daniel Chico Ayo’s red card and came up just short.

The next edition of the World Rugby U20 Championship in 2026 will take place in Georgia and will expand to 16 teams with Fiji, USA, Japan and Uruguay joining the 12 teams from this tournament. – WORLD RUGBY

Like this: Like Loading...