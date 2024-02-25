Another 11 athletes have secured wild card spots for the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 24 following the final Gold level meeting in the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Tour series in Madrid.

This means that some national teams for the global event in Glasgow, taking place on 1-3 March, will be strengthened by having a third team member in certain disciplines. Usually, team selection for the World Indoor Championships is capped at two athletes per nation per discipline, but these wild card places allow for a third athlete to compete. The final decision on entering any individual athlete for the World Indoor Championships, as always, rests with the athlete’s national federation.

In addition, each of the 2024 World Indoor Tour series winners receives a US$10,000 bonus.

The scoring disciplines on the World Indoor Tour rotate each year and the first 11 winners were decided during the 2023 season.

The individual event winners of this year’s World Indoor Tour are:

Women

400m – Lieke Klaver (NED)

1500m – Freweyni Hailu (ETH)

60m hurdles – Devynne Charlton (BAH)

High jump – Urte Baikstyte (LTU)

Long jump – Milica Gardasevic (SRB)

Full standings

Men

60m – Jeremiah Azu (GBR)

800m – Catalin Tecuceanu (ITA)

3000m – Selemon Barega (ETH)

Pole vault – Piotr Lisek (POL)

Triple jump – Yasser Mohammed Triki (ALG)

Shot put – Tom Walsh (NZL)

Full standings

The 2024 World Indoor Tour Gold series started in Astana on 27 January and ended in Madrid on 23 February. Each Gold meeting offered at least USD$7000 in prize money for each individual discipline on the programme, including USD$3000 to the winner.

