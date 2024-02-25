Siti Nurshuhaini Azman and Eogene Ewe were in winning form in the PETRONAS National Under-21 Championships 2024 when they each scooped the women’s and men’s singles titles at the Pahang BA Hall this morning.

In the final of the women’s singles which saw the top two seeds battling it out for the bragging rights, 19-year-old Siti Nurshuhaini made short work of second seeded Low Zhi Wei for the title this year.

The Rawang lass took about 35 minutes to put down the challenge of Zhi Wei 21-12, 21-17.

In the final of the men’s singles, Eogene was made to work hard for the crown before he was able to sidestep Ng In Qin.

The Penang-born Eogene survived several long rallies to take the game 21-12, 21-12 in a duel that lasted 45 minutes.

RESULTS (ALL FINALS)

WOMEN’S SINGLES

Nurshuhaini Siti bt Loh Zhi Wei 21-12, 21-17

MEN’S SINGLES

Eogene Ewe bt Ng In Qin 21-12, 21-12

