Mark your calendars for the 56th Congressional Cup, scheduled to be held in Long Beach May 11 to 16, 2021. Founded and hosted by Long Beach Yacht Club since 1965, the Grade One competition is known as the ‘grandfather of match racing’ and pioneer of on-the-water umpiring that is the standard in yacht racing today. The agenda released today calls for a practice day and welcoming affair Tuesday May 11, followed by five days of spirited racing through Sunday May 16. In between, 2021 Congressional Cup Chairman Chris Macy promises the excitement of premier-level match racing fans have come to expect from this prestigious event for more than half a century. The Congressional Cup also returns as an official world championship event of the World Match Racing Tour, and a key regatta for the world’s top match racing skippers vying for the 2021 Match Racing World Championship. “The level of competition at the Congressional Cup is always exceptional, and a long-time favorite event of the World Match Racing Tour,” said WMRT Executive Director James Pleasance. “As the event takes place in May, it will be one of the early opportunities for skippers to pit themselves against their rivals for the 2021 world title.”