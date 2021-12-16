The 208 Rally4 competed and won on all surfaces throughout Europe and Latin America in 2021. In addition to competing successfully in several countries, Peugeot Sport Customer Racing’s best seller has proven popular with drivers from all horizons, from up-and-coming talents to gentleman drivers.

When developing the 208 Rally4, Peugeot Sport’s technicians drew on all their expertise to provide customers with a car that meets the requirements as regards price, performance and reliability without overlooking driving pleasure, which is the very essence of the brand, its DNA.

France’s leading promotional formula, the 208 Rally Cup was won by Hugo Margaillan at the season’s final round, the Rallye du Var. The 25 year-old driver thus earned himself a program in C3 Rally2 at various rounds of the 2022 French Rally Championship.

The 208 Rally4 has also been very successful across European countries, competing in increasingly high-quality and closely-contested Cups. Bendeguz Hangodi and Gergo Szauer went head to head all season on the Hungarian stages before the former ended up having the final word and sealing the Peugeot 208 Cup Hungary. Meanwhile, Spain and Portugal hosted the Iberica Cup with a race calendar combining gravel and tarmac events. Alejandro Cachon took the title, claiming five podium finishes – including two wins – in the process, whilst Dominik Broz did likewise to win the Peugeot Rally Cup in the Czech Republic. Lastly, in the Belux Cup, it was Belgian driver Gino Bux that topped the end of year standings.

The appeal of the 208 Rally Cup was also felt on the French Rally Championship stages with the arrival – and then rapid progress – of Réhane Gany, a young driver from La Réunion who proved to be the surprise package in the 208 Rally Cup France in winning the U24 category. Another driver used to competing in La Réunion, Nazim Bangui contested four rounds in France this year before committing to a full programme in 2022. Suguru Kawana, a well-known face in his native Japan, enjoyed a successful try-out in the 208 Rally Cup France, finishing third in the Cup at the Critérium des Cévennes.

Equipped with Peugeot Sport’s advanced technology, the 208 Rally4 has proven itself capable of handling the trickiest roads, with Andrea Nucita winning the Italian 2WD Rally Championship and Thibaud Mazuin driving the car to the Belgian RC4 title. A regular competitor in the ERC3 European Championship, Spanish driver Josep Bassas Mas claimed three 2WD class wins across the continent. Carlos Fernandes, a consistent frontrunner, claimed his maiden Portuguese 2WD Rally Championship title in the 208 Rally4. On her first season in motorsport, Sarah Rumeau decided to drive the 208 Rally4 and her faith was rewarded when she won the Women’s French Rally Championship.

The 208 Rally4 also shone on the world stage in some of the biggest WRC rallies. Wintry conditions, including snow and ice, posed no problems for the 208 Rally4, which saw Nicolas Latil win the RC4 class at the Rallye Monte-Carlo. Italian driver Conti Gian Battista secured victory for the 208 Rally4 in the two-wheel drive class at Rally Sardegna.

Marketed in Latin America, with over twenty models shipped to the far side of the Atlantic, the 208 Rally4 successfully proved its unwavering reliability on demanding stages in Chile, Mexico and Peru.

THEY SAID…

François Wales, Director of Peugeot Sport

“The 208 Rally4 is the result of Peugeot Sport’s vast experience in rallying. In spite of a global health crisis that has deeply affected motorsport, our teams managed to develop and deliver our best seller in France, the rest of Europe and Latin America. With entries in more than 370 rallies worldwide in 2021, the 208 Rally4 has been an unqualified success. Accompanying two-wheel drive champions in various countries and class winners at a number of international events, the 208 Rally4 has consistently shown its reliability on all surfaces with a high level of performance that has enabled it to get among the frontrunners. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the drivers that have enjoyed success this year, be they talented youngsters, more experienced competitors or gentlemen drivers. The reliability and efficiency of the 208 Rally4 are the result of a team effort that we intend to pursue in 2022.”

Mayeul Tyl, Peugeot Racing Shop Manager

“The 208 Rally4 has very quickly established itself as the leading Rally4 car in what is a very competitive market, up against some major players, with a market share of almost 70%. I am genuinely very proud to see our drivers enjoy considerable success in the various championships in which they have been competing, here in Europe and in the rest of the world. Despite the major disruption caused by the global crisis, Peugeot Racing Shop’s teams have managed to meet all the drivers’ and teams demands, maintain their commitments and ensure deliveries take place. They have therefore made it possible for the drivers to produce some great performances this year in the 208 Rally4.”

