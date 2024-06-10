“Pesage”, the traditional scrutineering process held in Le Mans city centre,

kicked off the big week of the 24 Hours of Le Mans

Paul Di Resta drove the PEUGEOT 9X8 2024 through the streets of Le Mans cheered on by big crowds

Team Peugeot TotalEnergies was able to get reacquainted with the Circuit de la Sarthe (13.626km)

during Sunday’s Test Day

After scrutineering and the administrative checks – traditionally known as “Pesage” – held at Le Mans’ Place de la République, eighteen race cars, including eight Hypercar prototypes, were driven through the streets of Le Mans over a 2.1-kilometre loop in front of thousands of fans. Paul Di Resta was appointed to driving the no.94 PEUGEOT 9X8.

On Sunday, initial testing began on the Circuit de la Sarthe at 10am, giving the teams and drivers an opportunity to (re)acquaint themselves with this unique racetrack, half of which consists of roads that are open to the public the rest of the year. The 24-Hour race circuit is only restricted to racing once or twice per year. Large crowds turned out to admire the impressive line-up for this 92nd running of the race: 62 cars.

The six-hour test day session therefore provided Team Peugeot TotalEnergies’ drivers with the chance to find their bearings (again) ahead of Wednesday’s opening free practice and qualifying sessions.

The two 2024 versions of the PEUGEOT 9X8, which are making their Le Mans débuts, completed a total of 119 laps.

Alongside the on-track action, the Le Mans 24 hours fan village is finalising preparations in order to be able to welcome the crowds as of Tuesday this week. PEUGEOT will have a space in the village totally dedicated to its fans, where they will have the chance to admire the PEUGEOT 9X8, measures themselves against the drivers on the simulators or test their reflexes on Batak (the reaction/hand-eye coordination training tool). DJs will get everyone in the mood with a bit of ambiance on the stand throughout the weekend.

Jean-Marc Finot, Stellantis Motorsport Senior VP

“The Test Day gave us the opportunity to work on the set-ups for the race in regard to the suspension, aerodynamics, etc. We did some fairly long stints so we could see the level of degradation on the tyres for the race. Team Peugeot TotalEnergies was very popular in the Place de la République, where lots of people spontaneously came over to take a closer look at the PEUGEOT 9X8. We really enjoy getting to meet and talk to racing fans and people who love the PEUGEOT brand, who always have some great stories to tell.”

Loïc Duval (no. 94 PEUGEOT 9X8)

“There were droves of people in the city centre and at the track. It is great to see. The truth is that we tend to focus on the racing side of things, and we perhaps don’t appreciate moments like that enough… This morning, we worked on the set-ups and did various tests. This afternoon, we continued to work on everything in the run plan. All three drivers had some time behind the wheel, which was important today. This is our first chance to see how the PEUGEOT 9X8 2024 handles this circuit. And the weather’s sunny, so it’s all good!”

Paul Di Resta (no. 94 PEUGEOT 9X8)

“When you see the infrastructures and facilities at the track, the huge numbers of people in the city centre for scrutineering and the parade, all the fans who were able to get a closer look at the cars… Le Mans really is something quite incredible! After the Centenary last year, this year’s race looks like it will be just as exceptional with so many manufacturers involved. We’re following our checklist. We know we have a lot of work to do and a lot to learn with this PEUGEOT 9X8 2024, which is making its début appearance here at Le Mans.”

Like this: Like Loading...